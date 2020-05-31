UK To Allow 2.2 Million Clinically Extremely Vulnerable People To Go Outside

More than 2 million vulnerable people who have been “shielding” from coronavirus in the UK will now be reportedly allowed to go outdoors from June 1 for the first time in 10 weeks. As of May 31, the community's secretary, Robert Jenrick, announced at the press conference that Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised those people’s resilience as the government now decided to ease movement restrictions.

In England, particularly, the government stated that now 2.2 million people can meet with loved ones outside their homes while still adhering to the social distancing measures, as per the reports. Further, those that resided alone were allowed to meet with one other person outside of their household.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that he underestimates just how difficult it has been for the vulnerable population to scoop up at homes for over 10 weeks. He added, he wanted to pay tribute to the community’s resilience. Furthermore, the administration urged that the risk of the second wave of coronavirus infection still looms large, and those going out must leave home only once a day, should avoid going to work or the overcrowded shops and places where social distancing cannot be followed, as per local media reports.

International travel not exempted

Earlier, last week, the UK government announced tough new measures for the overseas travellers entering the country with 14-day mandatory quarantines and possible fines for a breach. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, said while speaking at the press conference at Downing Street, London that the new measures will come into force from June 8 onwards and with penalties of up to 1,000 pounds for quarantine breaches enforced from mid-June.

“We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave,” said Patel. “I fully expect the majority of people will do the right thing and abide by these measures. But we will take enforcement action against a small reckless minority of people who endanger the safety of others,” she added. The measure came with an exception to the nationals from the Republic of Ireland.

