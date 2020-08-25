UK's AstraZeneca Begins Phase One Human Trial Of Antibody Treatment For COVID-19

UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has started phase one clinical trial of antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 25. In a statement, the British drugmaker said that the first participants have been injected with the doses of AZD7442 which is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat the disease caused by SARS-CoV-19. This comes after AstraZeneca-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed promising results and is already planning human trials on a larger scale.

The London-based firm has emerged as one of the leading players in the global hunt for COVID-19 vaccine and a viable treatment to cure the disease. The phase one trial dubbed as, NCT04507256 is aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of AZD7442 and the Brutish drugmaker has touted it as a potential treatment for people exposed to the novel coronavirus.

This trial has at least 48 participants in the UK between the age group of 18 to 55 years and is funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), part of the US Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

AstraZeneca said, “The first participants have been dosed in a Phase I trial of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.”

"Synthesised in the laboratory, mAbs aim to mimic natural antibodies. The treatment has the potential to be given as a preventative option for people exposed to the virus, and to treat and prevent disease progression in patients already infected by the virus," it added.

US approves convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19

While UK's AstraZeneca is eying antibodies in the blood to cure the disease that has already infected millions across the globe, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, August 24 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency use of convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19. Calling it a ‘truly historic’ announcement that would ramp up America’s battle with the ‘China Virus’, Trump said it was only possible because of the government’s Operation Warp Speed programme.

