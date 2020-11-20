Video: 7000-years-old Charred Hazelnut Shell, Flint Tools From Stone Age Unearthed In UK

A 7000 year old charred hazelnut shell has been uncovered at the Beaulieu Estate in New Forest National Park , UK, firing speculations that the place might have served as a Stone Age campsite. Other objects discovered at the site include flint tools, one of them later identified as a spearhead. The excavation was conducted by researchers and volunteers from the National Park Authority and the University of Bournemouth.

'Ring ditch' unearthed

In the aftermath of their discovery, scientists using Destructive radiocarbon dating concluded that all the items dated 5,736–5,643 BC and pertained to Mesolithic, or 'Middle Stone Age'. Dailymail.UK reported. In addition to the aforementioned, the dig also uncovered a “ring ditch” monument and five urns containing cemented human bones that experts dated to the bronze age , that is around 1,500 -1,100 BC.

“The function of the monument may have also changed over time, leading to changes in its layout. There is evidence of regular modification and a continuity of use, implying that this monument was more than a place to bury the dead and played a significant role in the local community for many generations,” researchers added in a blog posted online.

As per BBC, a New Forest National Park Authority project archaeologist said Mesolithic period evidence was quite rare. Experts have now concluded that remains discovered at New Forest suggest early human activity in the area around the same time.

Asserting that the discoveries have made a significant contribution to their knowledge of prehistoric activities in the area, researchers said, “it has shown that these activities and monuments may be more complex than they appear at first glance and provides a new benchmark for further exploration of these types of sites in the future.” In addition, they tressed that it had also served as a rare opportunity to all the volunteers to a explore a site constructed 4,000 year ago.

