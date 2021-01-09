UK's Police Launch Search To Locate 'human Toe', Turns Out To Be Potato

A dog walker in the United Kingdom phoned the police to report spotting a suspected human toe buried in mud in a field in Winlaton. A police team reached the spot and launched a search operation only to discover the toe was, in fact, a potato with a mushroom growing next to it. The incident took place on January 5, when a woman, who was walking her dog, spotted, what appeared to be human remains. The woman informed the police and left the scene after taking a photograph, which she also shared with the cops.

'Call was made in good faith'

According to the Northumbria police department, when officers arrived at the spot and launched a search operation to locate the exact scene from the photograph, they discovered what the woman thought to be a human toe was a potato. Northumbria Police later shared the hilarious incident on social media. They wrote that when the search team found out that the suspected human remains were just a potato, they chuckled and left the scene.

Northumbria police further added that the call was made in good faith and praised the vigilance of the woman, who had reported the incident. The police also urged others to do the same and give them a call if they come across human remains. They jokingly added "If it does turn out to be a vegetable, our police dogs will thank you for the treat!"

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with hilarious jokes and memes as one individual wrote, "If they find out who is responsible for it growing there, could they be charged for planting evidence?". Another user commented, "I've yummy potato recipes. You're welcome to ask me." Meanwhile, some internet users agreed that the potato in the image does look like a toe.

