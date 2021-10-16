United Kingdom: Counterterrorism Command Lead Probe In Conservative MP David Amess' Murder

UK’s counter-terrorism officers are leading the probe into the stabbing and killing of British Conservative lawmaker David Amess who was attacked at a local Catholic church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday while meeting constituents. "The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led by officers from the specialist counter-terrorism command," Ben-Julian Harrington, the force's chief constable, told Associated Press.

Essex police had earlier stated at a briefing that it was investigating the motive behind the assaulters’ move, whom the officers did not yet identify. The latter was immediately arrested on the spot after stabbing Amess. The attack was carried out at England’s Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh in the afternoon by a 25-year-old man, who the police said, was in possession of a knife.

“We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05 pm. Sadly, a man later died. A man was arrested at the scene. We are not looking for anyone else,” police said in a statement shortly after the death of the MP.

The UK Conservative MP, who was elected to parliament in 1983, was reported as “the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet” whose “every word and act was marked by kindness” by the British press. Tributes poured in for the ‘kind’ UK lawmaker from ministers and leaders worldwide. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video broadcast from 10 Downing Street that “our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery, in a church.” Johnson said that the UK Conservative MP was one of the "kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.

“I think all our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery, in a church, after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said in a video message as he paid tribute to the deceased MP. “We must really leave the police to get on with their investigation," he added.

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

(People leave the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. Image: AP)

(A police forensic officer carries a bag at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Image: AP)

Lawmakers 'shocked' at UK MP stabbing

UK politicians and lawmakers worldwide were shocked on Friday after a 25-year-old assailant brutally stabbed the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker of the UK with a knife. The British law enforcement, that apprehended the assaulter on the spot, but did not immediately divulge the motif of the attack and neither identified the suspect. The man was held on suspicion of murder, reported Associated Press on Friday.

The incident occurred in the town of Leigh-on-Sea just afternoon. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," the Essex police said in a statement.

According to Sky, MP Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.