US And UK 'closest Of Allies', Says Rishi Sunak, Vows To Continue Supporting Ukraine

Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK and its third PM in three months. Sunak was a former Chancellor of an Exchequer who received 200 nominations from Tory lawmakers. Sunak talked to US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via telephone call on Tuesday about Russia- Ukraine war. US President Joe Biden and Sunak discussed several contentious issues. PM Rishi Sunak tweeted: "The United States and the United Kingdom are the closest of allies. I look forward to working together with @POTUS to enhance stability across the world and continue our leading role in support of the people of Ukraine."

I look forward to working together with @POTUS to enhance stability across the world and continue our leading role in support of the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/9KlWiHNTZp — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

'UK remains America's closest ally': Joe Biden

As per reports by Downing Street, United States President told UK PM Rishi Sunak that "the UK remains America's closest ally" via a telephonic call on Tuesday. While Sunak's office noted that they discussed the important contentious issues about North Ireland, the office also revealed that "The leaders discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific". The trans- Atlantic allies are supposed to meet in-person next month in Indonesia for the G-20 meeting.

'We will always stand with Ukraine': PM Rishi Sunak

Previously on Tuesday morning, Sunak had a talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the telephone call, Sunak expressed his sympathy and solidarity with Ukrainians affected by the Ukraine war. After the call, Sunak tweeted in the evening: "A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine."

In September this year, Liz Truss became the Prime Minister of the UK after defeating Sunak. She got 81,326 votes, while Sunak got 60 However, she resigned after 45 days after which Sunak was nominated as the PM candidate.