What Does Queen Like To Eat For Christmas? Former Chef At Royal Kitchen Gives Details

Queen Elizabeth II’s former chef for over 11 years, Darren McGrady has recently revealed what kind of dishes the royal household likes during the Christmas holiday season. McGrady, who has already started a YouTube series about the royal kitchen at the time of Christmas, told Hello! magazine that the royals like to “keep it traditional” by preferring turkey over the meats. The 58-year-old also said that it was the “same meal every year” for the royals and even called them “boring” when it comes to festivities.

Further elaborating on the dishes made in the royal kitchen, McGrady said that the chefs used to cook three turkeys for the British monarch and her entire family. In addition to those, the chefs also prepared one separate turkey for the children’s nursery and another one for the staff that included more than a hundred individuals. Therefore, the royals ensured that everyone had a Christmas lunch. The 58-year-old reportedly also revealed that the chefs have strict instructions to avoid using any “strong flavours such as garlic and onion”. Ge then added, “the Queen doesn’t like garlic….we could never use it at Buckingham Palace”.

Christmas pudding at the royal household

Followed by the main course, for desserts the royal household have Christmas pudding that would be “decorated in holly, doused in brandy, and the palace steward would carry it, flaming, into the royal dining room.” Even though the UK monarch is fond of the festive season, she reportedly “eats small portions” even during Christmas. McGrady has previously disclosed that the Queen prefers to have four smaller meals throughout the day.

The royal household’s chef for 11 years, also revealed that the Queen does not cook herself but called Prince Philip an “amazing chef”. McGrady said that Prince Philip cooked regularly on the grill and even enjoyed the activity while having family barbeques on the Balmoral estate. Even though the Queen stays out of the kitchen, McGrady said that all others including her grandsons and their wives Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry, enjoy cooking.

