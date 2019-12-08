Wonky, The 'unicorn-horned' Rabbit Looks For New Home This Christmas

A 'unicorn-horned' rabbit by the name of Wonky is looking for a loving family to adopt him this Christmas. Having one of his ears in the middle of his head, the white coloured rabbit is one of the friendliest animals at the RSPCA branch in Milton Keynes and North Bucks, United Kingdom. One of the employees at the adoption centre, Carol Spindler, said that Winky was all set for a family to adopt him this Christmas.

Spindler said that Wonky deserves a family who will love him unconditionally and that he would be a perfect addition to any family that adopts him. She also said the 'unicorn-horned' rabbit will be ideal for a family with older children. Wonky is a 4-year-old rabbit who has been described as someone who is very friendly and affectionate who enjoys being petted by people but does not like being picked up. The RSPCA said that he would also benefit from the company of a female rabbit.

A Missouri based rescue organisation recently rescued a 10-week-old puppy called “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn” who has a tail growing out the middle of its head. While talking to an international media outlet, Mac's mission said that the dog was found on November 8 with another dog dumped in rural Missouri.

The little puppy is believed to be a dachshund mix and has tan colouring, soft fur, and head shape similar to that of a golden retriever. After a visit to the vet, it was found out that Narwhal's head-tail doesn't have bones inside and that is the reason he was not able to wag it.

The vet that examined the puppy reportedly said that he hasn't seen a dog like Narwhal in his 26 years of experience. The vet further added that the extra tail on the puppy's head is likely a congenital defect. Pictures and videos of Narwhal have gone viral on social media and have also helped spread awareness of the rescue organisation's work.

This is Narwhal. He was born with an extra tail on his forehead. It hasn’t wagged yet but he’s working on it. 14/10 always read the instructions before assembling your puppy pic.twitter.com/ge8B0KlLa3 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019

