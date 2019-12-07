Woman Punches Mountain Lion In An Attempt To Save Her Dog

A woman in Simi Valley, California punched a mountain lion in her backyard in a bid to save her dog. The pet, however, succumbed to the injuries. The woman -- who has not been named -- reportedly, tried to pry open the mountain lion's jaws after the beast attacked her miniature schnauzer on Thursday, December 05. A local policeman, Sargent Keith Eisenhour informed international media that the pet owner only suffered a minor cut while the dog didn't make.

Saving Pumbaa

Like most other dog lovers, the woman obviously cared about her dog, Pumbaa, a lot. She tried to fend the mountain lion off by punching it, elbowing it and tried to pry its jaws open, said Sargent Eisenhour.

Reportedly, Pumbaa woke up his owner at 2 am on Thursday to go outside. The woman’s brother, who has been identified as Brian, told international media that his sister figured out that her dog had to go to the bathroom and opened the door. As soon as she opened the door, she spotted a mountain lion.

Brian said perhaps his sister went out first when saw the mountain lion. But when Pumbaa charged under her legs toward the mountain lion, and the wild beast snapped it up.

The police commander, Adam Darough, said that the responding officers saw the mountain lion eating the dog in the backyard but it quickly took off into the hills. The attack which happened about 35 miles north-west of downtown Los Angeles is a neighbourhood adjacent to wildlands.

There were already reported sightings of the mountain lion in the area which had led to a search by police with a Ventura County sheriff’s helicopter and animal control officers. But nothing was found and police said at the time that it was believed the animal had fled back into the hills.

