Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

12-year-old Boy Scores Higher On IQ Test Than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking

Rory Bidwell achieved maximum possible score of 162 for his age group in the Cattell III B test.

Digital Desk
Albert Einstein
Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. | Image:AP
A 12-year-old school boy from Great Torrington, north Devon in UK’s England has joined Mensa after scoring higher in an IQ trial than the German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein and theoretical physicist, and cosmologist Stephen Hawking. Rory Bidwell achieved maximum possible score of 162 for his age group in the Cattell III B test, the North Devon Gazette reported. Some reports suggest that Hawking and Einstein had the IQs of astir 160.

During the crucial test, the boy was relaxed and "even took a leisurely stroll to The toilet during 1 section,” Rory's mother, Abi Bidwell, told the paper. The score of the boy in the two-hour test that was conducted in Exeter has led to the invitation to Mensa. The high IQ society is known to accept the individuals with the IQ scores among the top 2% of the world’s population. Rory took the trial on the fortnight after his 12th birthday.

Boy enrolled at Great Torrington school in grade seven

According to the boy’s mother, he had not prepared well ahead of the test. The boy’s “unawareness” towards the seriousness of the test reduced the anxiety for him and helped him approach the tests without nervousness, the mother added. The 12-year-old boy was “blessed with an incredible brain, capable of working things out and memorising information,” according to his mother. The latter said that the boy acts like a regular 12 year olds who constantly need to be reminded to focus on goals.

Rory, who is enrolled at Great Torrington school in grade seven, reportedly solved 100-piece puzzles at the age of two. He mastered 7th-level algebra when he was second standard. During the first eight weeks of COVID-19 lockdown, the boy completed reading all seven Harry Potter books. He is a sports enthusiast, who has also represented his institute at cross-country, football, and rugby competitions. Rory is not the only child who surpassed Einstein in IQ test. Last year, an 11-year-old boy Yusuf Shah was invited by Mensa following a score of 162. Another boy, Jacob Barnett, scored an IQ of 170 at just 12 years of age in 2011.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 22:09 IST

