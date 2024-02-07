Bill Footed by Taxpayers for Ex UK PM Boris Johnson’s ‘Brexit Bash’ Revealed

Advertisement

After nearly two years of legal battle, officials have been able to persuade the court to reveal the total bill that outlines the costs of the booze for a Brexit party at 10 Downing Street where former UK President Boris Johnson was also present.

The Civil Servants had booked the Freedom of Information request about revealing the costs of the then-PM’s Brexit party that was thrown after UK formally exited the EU at 11pm, on January 31, 2020.

The decision was backed by Information Commissioner, who at the time argued that public interest wasn’t strong enough to reveal the money spent in the party on booze. The case was then taken to an Information Tribunal. The verdict was against the government.

The bill amounted to £7,897

The recently made public bill under Freedom of Information (FoI) laws, obtained by Britain’s Mirror, shows that the attendants consumed 117 bottles of Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs 2014, manufactured by vineyards in Kent and Sussex sold for around £65 per bottle.

There were 10 bottles of white wine from the Chapel Down vineyard, in Kent. It is sold at price of £16 each. The Red was from Italian Valpolicella 2017. There were total 11 bottles that costs £12 each. The bill amounted to £7,897 and was footed by UK taxpayers money. The party was held just days before the COVID-19 disease started to spread worldwide, and lockdown was imposed on March 23.

Johnson came under the inquiry for several COVID-19 rules-violating parties, most of which were held during the stringent lockdown. The Brexit bash was paid for with taxpayer-funded Government Wine Cellar. “The Government Wine Cellar generate revenues... to ensure minimal cost to the taxpayer,” a statement from UK government reads.

The guests at the party included then UK cabinet ministers, Downing Street advisers and civil servants, officials involved in the Brexit negotiations, and supporters of the 2016 campaign to leave the EU. The Continental fare was strictly off the menu.