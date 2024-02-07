Advertisement

British Airways is grappling with technical difficulties as users report widespread issues with the airline's website and app, leaving passengers unable to check in for their trips or book new flights.

According to a report from Sky News, one frustrated user took to social media, stating, "Tried using your app and website to book a ticket for tomorrow, but it's saying it's temporarily unavailable." This echoes the sentiments of several others who have encountered similar problems while trying to use the online platforms.

How has British Airways responded?

Responding to customer concerns on social media, British Airways acknowledged the ongoing technical disruptions, stating, "We are aware of some intermittent issues with the website and app at the moment, and our IT teams are currently investigating this for us."

Glitch has left travellers stranded

The inconvenience has left travellers stranded in a virtual waiting room, with another user expressing, "I have been trying to book a flight on your website for... 3 hours?"

This is not the first time British Airways has faced IT-related challenges. In May, the airline had to cancel dozens of flights due to similar problems. On that occasion, more than 50 departures and over 20 arrivals were axed in a single day.

The current disruption underscores the significance of a reliable online infrastructure for airlines, especially in an era where digital services play a crucial role in customer interactions. British Airways assures users that their IT teams are diligently working to resolve the issues and restore normalcy to the online booking and check-in processes.