English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

British Airways Faces Tech Woes: Website and App Glitches Leave Users Stranded

Responding to customer concerns on social media, British Airways acknowledged the ongoing disruptions.

Sagar Kar
British Airways
British Airways | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

British Airways is grappling with technical difficulties as users report widespread issues with the airline's website and app, leaving passengers unable to check in for their trips or book new flights.

According to a report from Sky News, one frustrated user took to social media, stating, "Tried using your app and website to book a ticket for tomorrow, but it's saying it's temporarily unavailable." This echoes the sentiments of several others who have encountered similar problems while trying to use the online platforms.

Advertisement

How has British Airways responded?

Responding to customer concerns on social media, British Airways acknowledged the ongoing technical disruptions, stating, "We are aware of some intermittent issues with the website and app at the moment, and our IT teams are currently investigating this for us."

Advertisement

Glitch has left travellers stranded 

The inconvenience has left travellers stranded in a virtual waiting room, with another user expressing, "I have been trying to book a flight on your website for... 3 hours?"

Advertisement

This is not the first time British Airways has faced IT-related challenges. In May, the airline had to cancel dozens of flights due to similar problems. On that occasion, more than 50 departures and over 20 arrivals were axed in a single day.

The current disruption underscores the significance of a reliable online infrastructure for airlines, especially in an era where digital services play a crucial role in customer interactions. British Airways assures users that their IT teams are diligently working to resolve the issues and restore normalcy to the online booking and check-in processes.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

20 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

22 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement