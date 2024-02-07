English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Houthi Attacks on International Shipping Must Stop, says David Cameron

"We have issued repeated warnings to the Houthis. Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk," Cameron wrote.

Sagar Kar
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
In response to the escalating threat posed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that the Houthi attacks on ships must stop. The call comes as the UK joined the US in conducting a third wave of airstrikes against Iran-linked Houthi targets in Yemen.

Cameron, the former Conservative prime minister, expressed concern over the reckless actions of the rebel militant group, putting innocent lives at risk and jeopardizing the freedom of navigation. Writing on social media platform X, he underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "We have issued repeated warnings to the Houthis. Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk, threatening the freedom of navigation and destabilizing the region. The Houthi attacks must stop."

Here is what you need to know

The joint UK and US airstrikes on Saturday marked the third such operation against Houthi targets, following what Cameron described as "repeated warnings." The international community has been increasingly alarmed by the Houthi attacks, prompting coordinated responses to disrupt their capabilities and mitigate the threats posed to vital shipping routes.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, the call from Cameron emphasizes the need for immediate cessation of Houthi attacks. The international efforts to curb these actions reflect a concerted response to safeguard maritime security and protect the vital interests of several nations. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

