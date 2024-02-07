English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

After King Charles III, Prince Harry to Be The Next King? Here's What Nostradamus' Prediction Says

Nostradamus prediction: The 16th-Century astrologist had claimed the monarch would be succeeded by “one who will have no mark of a king.”

Digital Desk
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas.
King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer during his enlarged prostate treatment. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
London: As King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, curiosity is growing about his mention in ‘The Prophecies’, a book of Nostradamus. Late French astrologer who predicted future events, Nostradamus, had predicted the probable exit of Charles in 2024.

One of the passages in “The Prophecies” reads that a “King of the Isles” is going to be “driven out by force.” Pundits has attributed this to be referred to Charles. As per the prediction, following the 75-year-old’ exit from the monarchy, there would be a major upheaval for the Royal Family.

The 16th-Century astrologist had claimed the monarch would be succeeded by “one who will have no mark of a king,” suggesting that Harry would take the throne surpassing the next in lines, including his brother Prince Williams.

The British Monarch was diagnosed with cancer during his enlarged prostate treatment. However, the type of cancer from which Charles suffers has not been made public, but he would postpone his public-facing duties. This comes at least a week after the septuagenarian was discharged from a London hospital.

Nostradamus's several past predictions have been dubbed bang on, especially about the year and age at which Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

According to media sources, Prince Harry is on his way to meet King Charles after he 'personally informed' him of his health condition.
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

