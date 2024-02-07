English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

From Rishi Sunak to Joe Biden: Leaders Wish King Charles III Speedy Recovery Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said that the 75-year-old monarch remains "wholly positive."

Tanisha Rajput
London: Hours after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, global leaders have wished the monarch a speedy recovery.

This development comes as the Palace on Monday in a statement revealed that the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. However, the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said that the 75-year-old monarch remains  "wholly positive."

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister taking to social media platform X wished Charles III a “full and speedy recovery.”

His post read, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Meanwhile, the US President Biden on Monday while taking to reporters said, "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. "I'll be talking to him, God willing."

The official X account of the US president also shared a tweet. It read, "Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."

Additionally, the former president of the US, Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social wrote, "We all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wished the British Monarch a fast and full recovery.

"I like Canadians across the country and people around the world, I am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery".

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

