UK’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with Cancer, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was found as the doctors were treating him for enlarged prostate, a week ago, they added. Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that he would “postpone public-facing duties” while he is treated for his condition. It added that Charles III would continue his official business and office work as usual.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement said.

75 year old monarch discharged from hospital ‘one week ago’

The 75 year old monarch was discharged from the hospital one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate. Doctors said that the "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” according to reports. The British King was admitted in the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, had a surgery for abdomen. Charles was crowned last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II aged 74.

The Buckingham Palace stated that UK’s King “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.” It added, that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” Further, it added, ”His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

