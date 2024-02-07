English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Undergoing 'Regular Treatments': Buckingham Palace

UK's King Charles III would continue his official business and office work as usual, the Buckingham Palace said.

Digital Desk
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas.
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with Cancer, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was found as the doctors were treating him for enlarged prostate, a week ago, they added. Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that he would “postpone public-facing duties” while he is treated for his condition. It added that Charles III would continue his official business and office work as usual. 

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement said.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6

📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

75 year old monarch discharged from hospital ‘one week ago’

The 75 year old monarch was discharged from the hospital one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate. Doctors said that the "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” according to reports. The British King was admitted in the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, had a surgery for abdomen. Charles was crowned last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II aged 74.

The Buckingham Palace stated that UK’s King “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.” It added, that he “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” Further, it added, ”His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement