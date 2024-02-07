Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

London Airbnb Host Raped by her First Guest, Locks Herself in Room with Knife

A first-time Airbnb host from London alleged that she was raped by her guest who said that he will leave a “good review” the next morning.

Digital Desk
The unidentified South Londoner claims Diego Dellarovere, 43, of Kensington, raped her in her home in 2021
The unidentified South Londoner claims Diego Dellarovere, 43, of Kensington, raped her in her home in 2021 | Image:Facebook - Diego Dellarovere
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London - A first-time Airbnb host from London alleged that she was raped by her first guest who said that he will leave a “good review” the next morning. The woman who requested to be anonymous claimed that the 43-year-old South Londoner, Diego Dellarovere, raped her in her Croydon home in 2021. The woman claimed that Dellarovere initiated his horrific act by offering a massage to her, The Daily Mail reported. The woman told the detectives that she refused that massage multiple times before the Airbnb guest decided to force himself on her. The plight of the Airbnb host who barricaded herself in her room with a knife after the incident, was shared before the court. 

“He mentioned massage at that point and was following me very close and came behind me and started rubbing my shoulders and I said: ‘No thanks,'” she told detectives in a recording play before the court, The Daily Mail reported. “Then when I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said: ‘Put on spa music and I can give you a massage.’ He was saying: ‘I have oil. I will give you a massage,'” she added. Things took a drastic turn after Dellarovere grabbed her aggressively. “I was saying ‘no’ quite a lot and pushing and he stuck his tongue in my mouth and moved from there to my breast and his hand went down inside my leggings.” She mentioned that after the horrific incident was over, she received a text message from him which stated that he was “sorry for his actions”. Afraid of the message, the woman barricaded herself in her room with her pet cat and dog, while Dellarovere, who had a set of keys, went out for a walk. 

Advertisement

Dellarovere denies allegations 

In the police recording, the woman mentioned that Dellarovere came back to her house on the same day at about 2 am and went to sleep in the spare room. The police recordings were heard by the Croydon Crown Court which was also told that Dellarovere booked the room despite living just 12 miles away in Kensington. The woman told police that she initially thought about just reporting the matter to the Airbnb authorities. “Then my thought was that he is likely going to do that to someone again so I want his name to be flagged," she remarked. According to The Daily Mail, Dellarovere has denied orally raping the woman, sexually assaulting her and assaulting her by penetration at her flat on May 7 2021. The matter is still in the court. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World NewsRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement