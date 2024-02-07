Advertisement

London - A first-time Airbnb host from London alleged that she was raped by her first guest who said that he will leave a “good review” the next morning. The woman who requested to be anonymous claimed that the 43-year-old South Londoner, Diego Dellarovere, raped her in her Croydon home in 2021. The woman claimed that Dellarovere initiated his horrific act by offering a massage to her, The Daily Mail reported. The woman told the detectives that she refused that massage multiple times before the Airbnb guest decided to force himself on her. The plight of the Airbnb host who barricaded herself in her room with a knife after the incident, was shared before the court.

“He mentioned massage at that point and was following me very close and came behind me and started rubbing my shoulders and I said: ‘No thanks,'” she told detectives in a recording play before the court, The Daily Mail reported. “Then when I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said: ‘Put on spa music and I can give you a massage.’ He was saying: ‘I have oil. I will give you a massage,'” she added. Things took a drastic turn after Dellarovere grabbed her aggressively. “I was saying ‘no’ quite a lot and pushing and he stuck his tongue in my mouth and moved from there to my breast and his hand went down inside my leggings.” She mentioned that after the horrific incident was over, she received a text message from him which stated that he was “sorry for his actions”. Afraid of the message, the woman barricaded herself in her room with her pet cat and dog, while Dellarovere, who had a set of keys, went out for a walk.

Dellarovere denies allegations

In the police recording, the woman mentioned that Dellarovere came back to her house on the same day at about 2 am and went to sleep in the spare room. The police recordings were heard by the Croydon Crown Court which was also told that Dellarovere booked the room despite living just 12 miles away in Kensington. The woman told police that she initially thought about just reporting the matter to the Airbnb authorities. “Then my thought was that he is likely going to do that to someone again so I want his name to be flagged," she remarked. According to The Daily Mail, Dellarovere has denied orally raping the woman, sexually assaulting her and assaulting her by penetration at her flat on May 7 2021. The matter is still in the court.