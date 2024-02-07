Advertisement

As Storm Isha is set to batter the United Kingdom (UK) with winds that could reach up to 80 miles per hour (129 kilometres per hour), the planes at the Heathrow airport on Sunday, January 21 struggled to make a landing. As the skies in the UK witnessed the “rare” weather cycle, there were unexpected power cuts and loss mobile phone signal, and roads and bridges were ordered shut.

While the transport services faced challenges and delays and flights were cancelled, the aircrafts swerved on the runway as they descended to make the landing at London's Heathrow airport due to the storm. Several aircrafts were seen taking off as they attempted to touch down, while others managed to make a bumpy landing.

The LIVE broadcast by the Big Jet TV, the online aviation streaming service, showed several aircrafts making dramatic landing due to heavy winds. The visuals showed some planes coming in for the landing but the wind caused the plane to tilt and slant the wing’s angles towards the ground. UK was blanketed with the “unusual” danger-to-life wind warnings as Storm Isha arrived.

Britons advised not to travel due to 90mph gusts of winds

Authorities asked Britons not to travel due to 90mph gusts of winds that shook the aircrafts. At least two amber wind alerts were activated by the Met Office across UK for Sunday. The Rail, sea and air travellers faced disruptions, closures, and cancellations. Forecasters warned that the residents must expect homes and buildings damages, trees uprooting, power outages, flying debris, large waves and even flooding in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan was reported saying, “We’re expecting widespread gales to affect the UK, amber warnings are in place for large parts of the country.” He added, “There’s the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down.”