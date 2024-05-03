Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, titled "Spare", has sparked controversy within the Royal family and among the public. Leaked extracts from the book include allegations that Prince William physically attacked the Duke and that Queen Camilla converted the Duke's old bedroom into a dressing room after he moved out. In response to the accusations, UK PM Rishi Sunak has expressed his continued pride in the royal family, as per a report by the Telegraph.

When asked about the public's faith in the royal family, Sunak told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "I think the public like me have enormous regard for the Royal family, they're deeply proud of them. I certainly am, it's one of the things I'm most proud of when I think about what it is to be British". Sunak also addressed the impact of the Duke's allegations on the monarchy's image, stating: "I don't generally discuss the Royal family, but it's something that I'm proud of and I think the country is proud of. We saw that last year, very movingly, multiple times, and I'm confident we'll see it this year with King Charles's coronation, which will be another fantastic occasion for the country to come together and celebrate something that's special about Britain."

Sunak refused to speak on the specifics of the controversy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to comment on the specifics of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Duke's memoir. His spokesperson also declined to address the issue when questioned by journalists last week. Last month, Downing Street announced that Sunak did not support a proposed law to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles following the release of their Netflix documentary series. The Duke and Duchess's relationship with the royal family has been strained since their decision to step down as senior members and move to the United States in 2020. Their memoir is expected to further escalate tensions within the royal family.