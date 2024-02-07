English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill Makes History as First Nationalist First Minister in Northern Ireland

This marks a significant departure from tradition, as O'Neill becomes the first non-unionist executive leader since the partition of Ireland in 1921.

Sagar Kar
Michelle O'Neill
Michelle O'Neill | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a historic moment for Sinn Féin and Irish nationalism, Northern Ireland's devolved government reconvened, appointing Michelle O'Neill as the region's first nationalist first minister. This marks a significant departure from tradition, as O'Neill becomes the first non-unionist executive leader since the partition of Ireland in 1921.

The Stormont assembly, representing a diverse political landscape, nominated O'Neill, a republican, to the influential position. According to a report from The Guardian, in her inaugural address, O'Neill struck a tone of reconciliation and emphasized the importance of addressing everyday issues for the people of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

"Wherever we come from, whatever our aspirations, we can and must build our future together," O'Neill stated. Her focus remained on making power-sharing effective, stressing the collective responsibility to lead and deliver for all communities.

Advertisement

“A new dawn,” says O'Neill

Her appointment as the first republican first minister represents a "new dawn," according to O'Neill, unimaginable to previous generations that faced discrimination against Catholics. She acknowledged the transformation, declaring, "That state is now gone."

Advertisement

Nationalists will have to share power with Unionists 

O'Neill will share leadership responsibilities with Emma Little-Pengelly, a Democratic Unionist nominated as deputy first minister. The devolved government's reconvening follows the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) boycott of Stormont in  February 2022, protesting post-Brexit trading arrangements. The DUP ended the boycott after securing concessions from the UK government regarding the Irish Sea border. 

Advertisement

It became clear that a member of the Irish nationalist Sinn Féin will become First Minister, back in May 2022, when Sinn Féin, for the first time, secured more seats than the DUP, during the assembly elections, and became the biggest party. 

This development signals a unique moment in Northern Ireland's political landscape, reflecting changing dynamics and a commitment to collaborative governance, transcending historical divides.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

7 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

13 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

13 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

16 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

16 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

16 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence3 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement