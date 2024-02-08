English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

UK Could Witness Coldest January Night In 14 Years Amid Heavy Snow

UK experienced as low as -12.5C, breaking the records of Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands that recorded lowest temperature on December 3. 

Digital Desk
UK
Britain’s national weather agency, the Met Office, said temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius (4 F). | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
UK on Wednesday issued snow warnings as temperatures plummeted to the coldest of the winters this January. The mercury fell to -14C (6.8F) in Dalwhinnie in Scotland on Tuesday night, UK’s Met Office said. The country will record the lowest temperature in the month of January in Britain since 2019.

On Tuesday night, UK experienced as low as -12.5C, breaking the records of Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands that recorded lowest temperature on December 3.  At least four yellow snow and ice warnings were activated for the swathes of the UK as snowfall is expected to batter Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south west, west midlands and the north of England. The Met Office statistics show -13C recorded in Glen Ogle, central Scotland, meanwhile -11C at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands, making it the coldest night of the winter.

In UK, schools were forced to close Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country. (AP)

UK freezes with temperature as low as -15C

Snow-covered regions in Scotland might experience temperature as low as -15C. The Met Office said that it would be the coldest January night in nearly 14 years for the first time since the country recorded an estimated-22.3C in 2010. Heavy snow was recorded between 3pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday in the areas of the north-west Scotland and the Northern Isles.

Trains were canceled, some schools were shut and drivers were stuck for hours on a major highway as a blast of snow and wind hit Britain. (AP)

Britons reported clogged roads, and delays and some vehicles remained stranded due to the heavy snowfall, that reached approximately 15-20 cm in some areas. Homes experienced power shredding causing inconvenience to the communities located in th remote areas who were at risk of being cut off. All schools were ordered to be closed due to the bad weather. Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England are expected to be the worst affected areas, the Met Office said. As the severe ‘Arctic blast’ will sweep across the UK,  many areas will experience sub zero temperatures.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

