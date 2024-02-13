Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

UK: Israel Should ‘Stop and Think Very Seriously’ Before Any Action in Rafah

UK's Foreign Minister Cameron said that he was “very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously.

Digital Desk
UK Israel Hamas war
UK's Foreign Minister David Cameron. | Image:AP
Hours after Egypt threatened to suspend the 1978 Camp David Accords or the “peace treaty” with neighbouring Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaring that he has ordered IDF to launch assaults in Rafah, UK’s Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of such a move. UK’s David Cameron said that Tel Aviv must “stop and think very seriously” before taking further action in the city of Rafah where hundreds of thousands of civilians are crammed into the makeshift tents.

Speaking to the reporters in the East Kilbride, Scotland, Cameron said that he was “very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think very seriously before it takes any further action. But above all, what we want is an immediate pause in the fighting and we want that pause to lead to a ceasefire,” British foreign secretary Cameron said. His remarks came as at least 100 civilians were killed  in the Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza, according to local health officials.

‘Nowhere for them to go’: UK's FM 

UK’s Cameron said that it was "impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people,” referring to the civilians. "There's nowhere for them to go,” he reiterated, in indication that the border, a sole passageway between Gaza and Egypt, is sealed. The artery was blocked by the Egyptian authorities, who are now threatening to scrap peace treaty with Israel, as IDF conducted its brutal offensive in the nearby town of Khan Younis in Southern Gaza. The barb wired border where a tall wall now stands erected, has also delayed the delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the civilians.

Hundreds of trucks with humanitarian aid that left from al-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula are now parked on the Egyptian side amid a heavy backlog. Egyptian authorities have enforced the 16-year land, air, and sea blockade on the southern land routes of Gaza Strip, the only non-Israeli territory, and has restricted movement on the Sinai peninsula as Israeli officials voiced a plan to push the displaced Gaza population there.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

