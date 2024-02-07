Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

UK Parliament Resonates with Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Celebrations for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

British parliament was filled with the spiritual environment with the sound of a Shankh in the House of Commons.

Digital Desk
UK Ram Mandir Ayodhya
Sanatan Sanstha of United Kingdom (SSUK) organises a cultural event at the Radhakrishna Temple in UK's Preston. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
UK Parliament on Friday resonated with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as the Sanatan Sanstha of United Kingdom (SSUK) organised a cultural event. The festivities were marked ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The UK based SSUK chanted the slogans to commemorate the Ram Mandir which is being inaugurated here in India’s Ayodhya, the birthplace of the Hindu lord.

VIDEO | Sanatan Sanstha of United Kingdom (SSUK) organises a cultural event at the Radhakrishna Temple in UK's Preston to celebrate the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/elHmVXNkbN

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

The British parliament was filled with the spiritual environment with the sound of a Shankh in the House of Commons. The SSUK members present at the Kakbhushundi Samvad chanted the bhajans and paid the homage to the “life of Shri Krishna” by delving into the 12th Chapter of the Gita. The event was observed at the Radhakrishna Temple in UK's Preston in honour of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

SSUK marks spiritual event in UK Parliament for Sanatan Dharma

“The event was presided by Harrow MP Bob Blackman, Shri Raj Rajeshwar Guru ji and Brahmarishi Ashram Swami Surya Prabha Didi. Children and teens were given their certificates to join in this beautiful Sanatan Evening organised by SSUK,” the London-based group said in a Facebook post. The event was presided by Harrow MP Bob Blackman, along with Raj Rajeshwar Guru ji and Swami Surya Prabha Didi from Brahmarishi Ashram, Hunslow. The UK declaration was also signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations on Thursday which will be presented ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, the ANI is reporting.

ब्रिटेन की इंग्लिश संसद में शंखनाद - पूरे विश्व में एक ही नाम।
जय श्री राम । जय श्री राम । जय श्री राम । 
हमारी “सनातन संस्था ऑफ यूके” @ssukconnect ने युगपुरुष भगवान श्री राम मंदिर श्री अयोध्या जी के प्राणप्रतिष्ठा के अवसर के लिए, ब्रिटेन की इंग्लिश संसद में शंखनाद किया एवं भजन… pic.twitter.com/uRyaOR0hLJ

— स्वामी संदीपानी (@swamisandeepani) January 18, 2024

The SSUK marked the event in the UK Parliament for Sanatan Dharma for the second year in a row, this year with a more spiritual significance. UK’s Dharmic communities welcomed the forthcoming inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishta ceremony is scheduled for January 22. The event will be attended by scores of VVIP guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

