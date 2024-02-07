Advertisement

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is known for his diplomatic skills even before he was chosen as the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK). But, political strategies and diplomacy are not only zones, Rishi Sunak is described for. As a global leader Sunak is also known for his fitness and healthy lifestyle.

When one struggles to hold a gap between two meals, Rishi Sunak is regular on practicing a 36-hours ‘monk fast’ at the start of each week. As per the media reports, he recently said that he consumes no food from 5 pm on a Sunday until 5 am on a Tuesday. He only takes water, tea or black coffee during those 36 hours.

Rishi Sunak calls it a process of detoxing

Sunak said that the process is an important discipline for him as part of his balanced lifestyle.

The 43-year-old UK prime minister reportedly said that he tends to try and do some fasting at the beginning of every week as part of a general balanced lifestyle. He even said that after those 36 hours of fasting, he freely indulges himself in all the sugary treats, which he likes for the rest of the week.

Terming the lifestyle remarkable, a source close to Sunak stated that he maintains his no food routine for 36 hours even while visiting or doing Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) preparations on a Monday. “It’s a real testament to the discipline, focus, and determination that he shows in all aspects of his life and work,” the close source of the PM said.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak, called himself a coke addict, while admitting that he has a weakness for sugary stuff. He admitted that he eats a lot of sugary pastries and other things.

Sunak called his 36-hours of fasting as a process to detox, saying that since he doesn’t exercise much because of the job he has, the little reset at the beginning of the week helps him get a little detox.

Apart from the religious reasons, many people fast for the potential health benefits, a phenomenon which has taken off in recent years along with time-restricted eating.

