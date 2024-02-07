Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 21:58 IST

UK to Suffer Power Outages, Travel Disruption as Storm Isha Arrives, 60-70mph Gusts Hit

Isha is set to batter UK as the temperature in many places dropped to below sub-zero, freezing many regions.

Digital Desk
UK STORM ISHA
People enter in the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset, England, Sunday. | Image:AP
UK’s Met Office has issued severe weather warning for several areas as high winds of up to 80mph (130km/h) hit the coasts and gusts of between 60 to 70mph (100-115km/h) directed travel as Storm Isha arrived. Britons were asked to be cautious, and several flights have been cancelled at Belfast City and Dublin airports, Ireland. Isha is set to batter UK as the temperature in many places dropped to below sub-zero, freezing many regions. Amber and yellow warnings were activated by the Met Office.

The authorities advised the travellers to check the weather update from the local councils on Sunday. It warned of the power outages, flying debris, travel disruption, and dangerous conditions near the coast. Residents were asked to stay away from the coastal areas as big waves are expected. Britain’s energy networks warned of risks to homes and vital infrastructure damages. Reports suggest that 12-hour amber wind warnings will be activated from 6pm on Sunday and late into the Monday morning.

⚠️ Strong winds are expected across the UK this afternoon as a result of #StormIsha 

Here are the highest gusts so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/vFxULy7wWH

— Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2024

‘Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK’

UK’s National Rail warned about the bad weather, saying that it will severely impact the railways. Trains were disrupted as the winds snapped the power lines, and flooded the tracks. Amber severe weather were issued in UK’s north-west, north-east, south-west and south-east of England, and the east and west Midlands. “Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued,” Dan Suri, a chief meteorologist told Guardian newspaper. “Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority,” he added.

A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents Britain’s energy network operators, advised people to be careful. “An amber warning brings an increased risk of damage to homes and vital infrastructure. Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely,” they said.“With severe weather forecast, our advice to customers is to prepare, care and share. Prepare by going online to PowerCut105.com for advice and call 105 for free if you have a power cut. If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life.”

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:58 IST

