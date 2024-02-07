Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:57 IST

UK’s PM Rishi Sunak Outlines ‘Pathway to Peace’ in Israel-Hamas War: ‘An End to Fighting’

“An agreement must be in place for Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza to provide governance, services and security. That is pathway to peace,” Sunak said.

Digital Desk
Benjamin Netanyahu Rishi Sunak Gaza war
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on Tuesday outlined the “pathway to peace” in the Israel-Hamas war as he addressed the lawmakers in the House of Commons. The UK government wants to “see an end to the fighting [in Gaza] as soon as possible,” Sunak said.

“But to achieve that, Hamas must agree to the release of all hostages. They can no longer be in charge of Gaza.” The UK Prime Minister, further noted, that the “threat from Hamas terror and rocket attacks must end,” as he urged for all hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 to be release so they return home.

“An agreement must be in place for the Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza to provide governance, services and security. That is the pathway to peace,” Sunak said.

Families of hostages approach Sunak

Sunak had previously stated that Britain will do “everything we can” to ramp up the aid in the besieged strip of Gaza, but added that it would be impossible to arrange any pause in the fighting. Sunak noted that he held a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the concept of humanitarian pauses to enable the aid to enter via the Mediterranean, but no strategy was without risks. “It’s hard to have completely reliable conversations with Hamas when you’re dealing with a terrorist organization, which is obviously present on the ground,” Sunak said in a televised remark.

Just recently, the families of at least four Israeli hostages held by Hamas urged to Sunak to speak with Qatar to help free their loved ones in a diplomatic process. Scores of Israeli citizens and the family members of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip stormed the parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem as they demanded that the Israel’s government must do more to ensure the safe return of their loved ones.

The Israeli protesters disrupted a Knesset finance committee meeting shouting,“Release them now, now, now!” “Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three,” one of the protesters held up sign. “You will not sit here while they die there,” one other read. The protests were sparked as Israeli prime minister Netanyahu rejected new Hamas conditions for ending the war and return of the hostages.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:57 IST

