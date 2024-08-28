Published 16:59 IST, August 28th 2024
Ukraine First Lady Wants Country's Kids to See themselves as 'Generation of Winners' Not War Victims
Ukraine’s first lady wants her country’s children to view themselves not as a generation enduring a grinding war, but rather as “a generation of winners.”
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
First lady Olena Zelenska talks with children during her visit to the rehabilitation camp "Loud Camp" for children affected by war | Image: AP
