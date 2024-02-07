Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk Visits Ukraine in Latest Show of Support in War against Russia

Poland is the "most reliable, most stable ally of Ukraine in this deadly clash with evil,” Polish leader Donald Tusk said, as he visited Ukraine.

Digital Desk
Poland Donald Tusk Ukraine Russia War
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish leader Donald Tusk. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has arrived in Kyiv on Monday to hold talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an effort to back its ally’s two-year war and solve the longstanding bilateral tussle over the grain shipments and truck blockade. Tusk was in Ukraine to show that despite the change in the Polish government, the country is insistent about not changing its Ukraine policy. Tusk, during his visit to Ukraine is also slated to meet with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“There are some conflicts of interest, we know it well and we will talk about them, but not only in the spirit of friendship, which is obvious, but with the attitude to solve these problems as soon as possible, not to maintain or multiply them,” Tusk said, according to the update published by his office on Twitter. “For me, it is very important to build the feeling that Poland is the most reliable, most stable ally of Ukraine in this deadly clash with evil,” he continued to add.

Advertisement

Witaj przyjacielu @ZelenskyyUa! pic.twitter.com/qZyCi6nsoH

— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) January 22, 2024

Poland: Ukraine’s strongest ally and supporter in war against Russia

Polish leader’s sudden to visit to Ukraine comes as Ukrainian shelling killed at least 27 people on the outskirts of Donetsk, which Kyiv says has been occupied by Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the bombing and civilian casualties, emphasising that the attack was a “monstrous terrorist act.” While Ukraine’s military denied attacking the city, Republic could not independently verify either side’s claims.

Poland has been Ukraine’s strongest ally and supporter in its war against the Russian Federation. Last year, Polish government temporarily halted all imports of grain from Ukraine. Poland's new Agriculture Minister Robert Telus agreed that the move was to preserve the its own agricultural sector. At a joint press briefing, Telus said, "The Ukrainian side has proposed to severely restrict, and for the moment even stop completely, grain arrivals to Poland.” Ukraine diverted half of its imports to Poland, Hungary, Romania as per arrangements made by the European Commission and EU, as Russian forces bloked the Black Sea ports and suspended the UN brokered grain deal. Poland witnessed a wave of  farmers' protests.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement