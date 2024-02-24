Advertisement

Kyiv – Honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said that the conflict-stricken country is “closer to victory”. While addressing the nationals at the country's national capital, the Ukrainian leader vowed to defeat the Russian forces as the war entered the third year. Zelenskyy spoke alongside Canadian, Italian and Belgian Prime Ministers and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen who arrived at Kyiv to mark two years of Russian brutal invasion. While the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to his Western allies he also handed medals to soldiers at an open-air ceremony which was held at Kyiv’s Gostomel airport.

"We have been fighting for this for 730 days of our lives. We will win on the greatest day of our lives,” the Ukrainian leader told the esteemed gathering on Saturday. "Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end. That's why when it comes to ending the war, we always add – on our terms. That's why next to the word "peace," the word "just" always sounds. That's why in future history, next to the word Ukraine, the word "independent" will always stand," he added, insisting that the war must end on Ukraine's term. The Gostomel airport has now become a historical landmark in the war since it was one of the first locations targetted by the Russians on the first day of its so-called “military operation”.

Together, we are stronger than any geopolitics. People’s unity can accomplish more than any dictator. And courage, ordinary people's courage, can turn the pages of history that appeared to never end.



Dear friends, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,… pic.twitter.com/NLUbfLhduE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2024

‘More support is on its way’: Ukrainian allies reaffirm their stance

On Saturday, EU's Ursula von der Leyen, Belgium's Alexander de Croo, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and Canada's Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of the devastating war. During her address at the ceremony, the European Commission Chief said that this is the seventh time she has visited the country ever since the commencement of the conflict. She went on to laud Ukrainian resistance and said "we are here to tell you that Europe will continue to stand at your side, for as long as it takes." "With more financial support, more ammunition, more training for your troops, more air defences, and more investments in Europe's and Ukraine's defence industries. There will be a victory for Ukraine. There will be peace and prosperity. And there will be Europe," the EU chief added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg shared a video statement on the matter and emphasised that the “situation on the battlefield” remains extremely serious. "More support is on the way," he promised, adding: "Ukraine will join NATO. It is not a question of if, but when." Expressing their solidarity with Ukraine, both the European Union and the United States announced multiple sanctions against Russia this week. The US Department of Treasury imposed 500 new sanctions on Russia for its ongoing invasion and weeks after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.