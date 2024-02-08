Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Ukraine Pushes for 10-Point Peace Plan talk In Davos To End War With Russia

The delegates in Davos will discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula," which he first presented in 2022.

Digital Desk
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy | Image:X/@ZelenskyyUa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ukraine on Sunday presented a peace plan to end the war with Russia at a gathering in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled for Monday. National security advisors of 81 countries and international organizations gathered at the Swiss town of Davos discussed Ukraine’s blueprint for peace. The delegates in Davos will discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula," which he first presented in 2022.

Zelenskyy discussed his 10-point peace plan with the US President Joe Biden, and some of the key demands made by Ukraine to end the war with Moscow was restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Zelenskyy, in his peace formula, said that Russia must reaffirm its territorial integrity in accordance to the UN Charter, which he stressed, is “not up to negotiations.” The peace formula also invited Russia withdrawing all of its troops from Ukrainian territory, and the cessation of hostilities, as well as the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia.

Zelenskyy trying to get world leaders to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia

The discussion of the peace plan of Ukraine in Davos is the country’s attempt to get the world leaders to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia's invasion. The 10-point plan calls for the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners.

The Davos conference is the fourth meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSA) on the peace formula for Ukraine. Previously, it was discussed in Copenhagen, Jeddah and in Malta in October. Ukraine is also looking at prevention of an escalation of conflict in future with Russia, and building security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees.

While Zelenskyy has proposed his peace plan to restore peace in the region, the proposal was rejected by Moscow that said that it would not give up any territory it has taken by force during the ongoing war. In December, during Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, US President Joe Biden said that he and Zelenskyy “share the exact same vision” for peace for Ukraine.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

