English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Rules Out Ceasefire With Russia, Saying Moscow Would Use It to Rearm

Zelenskyy ruled out a cease-fire saying the Kremlin's forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv's troops.

Associated Press Television News
Ukrainian President Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled out a cease-fire, saying the Kremlin's forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv's troops. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire as his country fights off the Russian invasion, saying the Kremlin's forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv's troops.

“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia. “A pause would play into (Russia's) hands. It might crush us afterward.” Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 but have never taken hold.

Advertisement

Both sides are scrambling to replenish their weapons after 22 months of fighting and are facing the prospect of a protracted conflict. With the roughly 1,500-kilometre front line mostly static during winter, they both require artillery shells, missiles and drones that enable long-range strikes.

Zelenskyy said Moscow is receiving artillery shells and missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran. On January 4, the White House cited US intelligence officials as saying that Russia acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking them from Iran.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy was in the Estonian capital of Tallinn as part of a two-day swing through Baltic countries, which have been among Ukraine's staunchest supporters.

He met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who gave him a shirt with the Estonian word “Kaitsetahe” — “The will to defend” — printed on the front, which Zelenskyy wore as he addressed parliament.

Advertisement

“Tyranny must be defeated. Tyranny must be a loser," Zelenskyy said. “Always. Always. Always.” Zelenskyy said he and Kallas also discussed Ukrainians who fled to Estonia when the war began, telling a news conference that any of them who are of draft age "need to help Ukraine and be in Ukraine.” His comments came as lawmakers in Kyiv returned a draft law on mobilisation to the government for amendments, saying it might contain human rights violations, among other concerns, officials said.

The draft law aims to impose restrictions on citizens who have evaded mobilisation duties, as Ukraine grapples with shortages of military personnel.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy said last month that Ukraine's military wants to mobilise up to 500,000 more troops, but he said he had asked the brass to spell out the details on what is “a very sensitive matter” before deciding whether to grant their wish.

He also is pressing allies to provide Ukraine with more support on top of the billions of dollars in military aid from the West.

Advertisement

“Ukraine needs more, it needs better weapons," President Alar Karis said during a news conference with Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace.

“We must boost military production capabilities so that Ukraine may get what it needs,” he said. “And it's not tomorrow, they should get it today.” European Union countries have so far provided 85 billion euros (USD 93 billion) of support for Ukraine, Karis said. But the support has slowed, alarming Ukrainians who would find it hard to stand alone against their bigger neighbour.

Advertisement

A plan by the administration of US President Joe Biden to send USD 60 billion in new funding to Kyiv is being held up in Congress. Europe's pledge in March to provide 1 million artillery shells within 12 months has fallen short, with only about 300,000 delivered.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine particularly needs air defense systems to fend off Russian aerial onslaughts that have repeatedly hit civilian areas, although Moscow officials insist they aim only at military targets.

Advertisement

Recent massive Russian barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are using up Ukraine's air defence resources and leaving it vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

Zelenskyy won a pledge of more support from Lithuania on Wednesday, and was heading to Latvia after Estonia.

Advertisement

The small eastern European countries are among Ukraine's staunchest political, financial and military supporters. Some in the Baltics worry they could be Moscow's next target.

The three countries were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II and regained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves under the military protection of the US and its Western allies.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, a Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injuring 13 people including a Turkish journalist, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The city has been attacked for four straight nights, he said.  

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement