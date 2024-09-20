sb.scorecardresearch
  • UN Experts Call for Global Governance Framework for Artificial Intelligence

Published 10:07 IST, September 20th 2024

UN Experts Call for Global Governance Framework for Artificial Intelligence

In a 100-page report, the group said AI “is transforming our world,” offering tremendous potential for good from opening new areas of science and many more.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview at the United Nations headquarters
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview at the United Nations headquarters | Image: AP
10:07 IST, September 20th 2024