UN Nuclear Watchdog Warns Conditions 'Very Fragile' at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Power Plant
Rafael Mariano, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was making his 10th visit to Ukraine since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday | Image: AP
