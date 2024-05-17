Advertisement

Tel Aviv: The officials from the Indian Embassy in Israel paid their last respects to Indian officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd) who was killed in Gaza amid the ongoing tensions in the region. His mortal remains were repatriated to India.

The Embassy officials were accompanied by senior officials from Israel's Ministry of External Affairs, Israel Defence Forces and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).

Taking to X, the Embassy wrote, "Embassy officials joined by senior officials from @IsraelMFA, @IDF, @UNDSS and other UN organizations paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Col. Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), who lost his life in Gaza. The mortal remains are on their final journey to India."

The 46-year-old official died earlier this week when he was travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the news on Wednesday in a statement that read, "Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident."

According to the United Nations world body, Kale joined the UN as the security service coordinator and was posted a month ago in Gaza. He was earlier commissioned as a security service coordinator and was posted a month ago in Gaza.

(Inputs from ANI)

