Updated March 5th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

UN Warns of Climate Change Impact on Farms and Rural Households Run by Women in Poor Countries

UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that the rural households lose on average 8% more of their income during heat waves.

Reported by: Digital Desk
climate change
Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
UN on Tuesday warned that the climate change has been significantly impacting the farms and rural households in poor countries. The poor areas suffer more climate change and are discriminated against as the low-income households attempt to adapt to the crisis.

In its new report titled The Unjust Climate, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that the rural households lose on average 8% more of their income during heat waves. It added that approximately 3% more is lost during the floods. 

Climate Change ‘disproportionately affecting the incomes of rural women’

The Climate change “is disproportionately affecting the incomes of rural women, people living in poverty, and older populations, as their capacity to react and adapt to extreme weather events is unequal,” the UN FAO report said. It added that the policies to felicitate the rural transformation processes need better evidence about how climate change has affected the livelihoods and economic behaviours of vulnerable rural people. 

This, according to the report, includes the women, youths and people living in poverty. ‘’Social differences based on locations, wealth, gender and age have a powerful, yet poorly understood, impact on rural peoples’ vulnerability to the impacts of the climate crisis,” said FAO’s director general, Qu Dongyu. “These findings highlight the urgent need to dedicate substantially more financial resources and policy attention to issues of inclusivity and resilience in global and national climate actions,” he added.

The report collected the data related to 24 low- and middle-income countries in at least five world regions. The data was used to analyse how the climate change affects rural women, youths and people living in poverty. The socioeconomic data was collected from 109341 rural households. “Considering the significant existing differences in agricultural productivity and wages between women and men, the study suggests that if not addressed, climate change will greatly widen these gaps in the years ahead,” FAO said. It urged the governments to adapt the strategies to address the vulnerabilities of rural women and youth.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

