  • Uncover The Truth: Melania Drops Video Asking Why Trump Shooter Wasn't Arrested

Published 02:03 IST, September 11th 2024

Uncover The Truth: Melania Drops Video Asking Why Trump Shooter Wasn't Arrested

Melania questioned, “Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is more to this story, we need to uncover the truth."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Melania Trump Demands Answers on Security Failures in Husband's Assassination Attempt
Melania Trump Demands Answers on Security Failures in Husband's Assassination Attempt | Image: X
