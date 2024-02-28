English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Ursula von der Leyen Proposes Using Frozen Russian Assets to Arm Ukraine

Her suggestion comes as European leaders grapple with how best to utilize the approximately €300 billion in Russian sovereign assets that were frozen.

Sagar Kar
.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed utilizing windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to procure military equipment for Ukraine, as discussions among European allies intensify regarding continued support for the war-torn country.

Von der Leyen's suggestion comes as European leaders grapple with how best to utilize the approximately €300 billion in Russian sovereign assets that were frozen by G7 allies in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. The proposal aims to address the lack of consensus over the legality and appropriate use of these funds.

Advertisement

What exactly did von der Leyen say?

"It is time to start a conversation about using the windfall profits of frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine," von der Leyen stated during a speech to EU lawmakers on Wednesday. She emphasized that such action would serve as a strong symbol and contribute to enhancing the safety of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

This marks the first instance where the EU has tied the utilization of frozen Russian assets to potential weapons procurement for Ukraine, highlighting growing tensions among Western allies regarding how best to support Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron's recent suggestion that deploying Western troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out has sparked discussions, with Berlin urging Paris to instead "supply more weapons" to Kyiv.

Advertisement

A senior EU diplomat expressed broad support for von der Leyen's proposal, noting that while member states had previously focused on using the frozen assets for reconstruction efforts, the urgency of providing weapons to Ukraine now takes precedence. "Weapons are the urgent issue, so that makes the most sense," the diplomat stated, as per a report from the Financial Times.

Von der Leyen's proposal reflects the escalating concerns over Russia's aggression and the pressing need to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing conflict in the region. As discussions continue among European allies, the utilization of frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine emerges as a potential strategy to strengthen its defense and deter further aggression.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

17 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 4900 Cr

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. LTIMindtree partners with IBM for Quantum Innovation Ecosystem

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. J&K: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Political Influence Amidst Ban Extension

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  4. 'Please note that Shreyas and Ishan...': BCCI takes STRICT action

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo