Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

US Elections: Boris Johnson Supports Trump's Return to the White House

Johnson said that the global elite has been "trembling so violently that you could hear the ice tinkling in their negronis."

Sagar Kar
Former UK PM Boris Johnson and Former US President Donald Trump
Former UK PM Boris Johnson and Former US President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly endorsed the idea of Donald Trump making a return to the White House, asserting that it could be "just what the world needs" in his latest weekly column for the Daily Mail.

Johnson, known for his outspoken views, expressed optimism that Trump's renewed leadership could benefit the world, particularly if the former president supports Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The ex-PM emphasized that if Trump aligns with Ukraine, it could be a significant positive outcome for global stability.

"I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started – by giving them what they need to win," Johnson wrote.

A look at Trump's stance on Ukraine

However, Trump's stance on Ukraine has been inconsistent, raising concerns about the continuity of U.S. support for Kyiv if he were to be re-elected. The former president has previously expressed doubts about NATO and boasted about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite these reservations, Johnson remains hopeful that Trump's leadership would ultimately strengthen the West.

"If that is the case, then there is every chance, under Trump, that the west will be stronger, and the world more stable," Johnson argued.

Zelenskiy has invited Trump to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on the other hand, extended an invitation to Trump to visit Kyiv, urging him to play a role in ending the conflict. Zelenskiy, in an interview with Channel 4 News, stated, "Yes please, Donald Trump – I invite you to Ukraine. If you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come to Kyiv, on any day I am here."

Global wokerati at Davos is trembling, says Johnson

In his column, Johnson addressed the concerns of what he referred to as the "global wokerati," suggesting that the prospect of a Trump victory has left them uneasy. He claimed that at the cocktail parties of Davos, the global elite has been "trembling so violently that you could hear the ice tinkling in their negronis."

The former UK prime minister's support for Trump's potential return to the White House adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming U.S. presidential election, with Johnson advocating for a leader he believes could bring about positive changes on the global stage.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

