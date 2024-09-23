sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:54 IST, September 23rd 2024

US Deploys More Troops to Middle East Amid Israel-Hezbollah Violence

The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Israel Hezbollah tension
US Deploys More Troops to Middle East Amid Israel-Hezbollah Violence | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
