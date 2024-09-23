Published 23:54 IST, September 23rd 2024
US Deploys More Troops to Middle East Amid Israel-Hezbollah Violence
The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US Deploys More Troops to Middle East Amid Israel-Hezbollah Violence | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:54 IST, September 23rd 2024