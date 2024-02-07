Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:04 IST

BIG DEAL for IT Talents: US Launches 5-Week Pilot Program for H-1B Visa Renewals | Details Inside

The application period will cease when all available slots are filled or on April 1, 2024, whichever comes first.

Digital Desk
The United States has kicked off a new five-week trial program that's a big deal for foreign tech folks.
The United States has kicked off a new five-week trial program that's a big deal for foreign tech folks. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Washington: The United States has kicked off a new five-week trial program that's a big deal for foreign tech folks. This program is all about making it easier for those on H-1B work visas to renew and stay in the country. H-1B visas are a hot ticket for U.S. companies wanting to bring in skilled workers, especially in tech. This visa attracts talent from places like India and China, and it's a key player in the tech sector's talent game.

Pilot Program Details: Application Process, Guidelines and More 

Commencing on January 29 and scheduled to conclude on April 1, the pilot renewal program allows current H-1B visa holders to renew their visas within the U.S. before embarking on a temporary trip abroad. The announcement of this program was made during the historic State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June of the previous year.

The State Department disclosed that the pilot program is voluntary and will accept applications from January 29, through April 1, or until all application slots are filled, whichever comes first. Notably, this marks the first time in almost two decades that a limited number of H-1B nonimmigrants can renew their visas from within the United States.

Advertisement

The program is structured to process approximately 4,000 applications each week, with 2,000 slots allocated for applicants whose previous H-1B visas were issued by U.S. diplomatic missions in Canada and another 2,000 for those whose prior visas were issued by U.S. embassies and consulates in India. To streamline the application process, slots will be released on specific dates: January 29, February 5, February 12, February 19, and February 26.

Applicants are advised to utilise the dedicated portal linked below during the specified dates, as applications will be handled on a first-received, first-processed basis until the weekly limit is reached. The State Department emphasises that individuals unable to apply on a particular date may try again on any of the remaining application dates during the entry period. “Applicants who are unable to apply on one application date may reattempt application on any of the remaining application dates during the entry period. The application period will close when all application slots are filled or on April 1, whichever comes first,” it said.

Advertisement

The application period will cease when all available slots are filled or on April 1, 2024, whichever comes first. The State Department assures applicants that the estimated processing time for their submissions will be six to eight weeks from the date their passports and other necessary documents are received.

First-Come First-Served Basis

The department has already underlined in its statement that all applications will be processed strictly on a first-received, first-processed basis. Individuals who do not meet the pilot program's requirements or choose not to participate can still pursue visa renewal at a U.S. embassy or consulate overseas.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  4. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives13 minutes ago

  5. Henry Cavill Expresses Apprehensions Over Sex Scenes In Movies

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement