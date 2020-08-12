2008 Republican VP Pick Sarah Palin Advises 2020 VP Pick Kamala Harris: 'Trust No One New'

Congratulating Democratic Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris, 2008 Republic VP pick - Sarah Palin, on Wednesday, shared some of the advice and lessons she learned from her campaign. The former Alaskan governor advised that Harris must not trust no one new, retain her own team, not be muzzled, some campaign 'terms' she learned during her campaign. Palin also told Harris to remember the women who came before her and to have fun.

Sarah Palin advises Kamala Harris

Palin herself was chosen by US Senator John McCain as his running mate in 2008 to face-off against Barack Obama and his VP pick Joe Biden. Palin was the first female Republican VP pick and the second woman to be picked as a presidential/vice-presidential candidate by one of the two major political parties. Only four women including Harris have been party nominees - Geraldine Ferraro, Sarah Palin, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

Biden picks Harris as running mate

After narrowing down to several women - most of them black - Biden, on Tuesday, chose 55-year-old California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate ahead of the Democratic party convention - slated for next week. During the Democratic presidential debates, Harris had railed hard against Biden calling him out for his opposition to school busing in the 1970s, commenting on her own history. While Biden flaunted his foolproof bromance with Obama, Harris targetted the 76-year-old telling, "You can't invoke Obama when it's convenient, dodge it when it's not". Biden has maintained that he does not hold a grudge against Harris' comments.

Who is Kamala Harris?

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country’s second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice. Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019, but withdrew from the race prior to the Iowa caucuses. The US goes to polls on November 3, with its results declared on November 8.

