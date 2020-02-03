Three-year-old US Girl Screams Her Heart Out As She Reunites With Her Favorite Toy

A heartwarming video of a girl being reunited with her dearest stuffed toy is going viral on social media. Three-year-old Avalon Mulcahy lost her stuffed toy named 'Violet' during a house move as her family relocated from California to Hawaii. Avalon Mulcahy's father is in the United States military and he was asked to move to a different base just recently. Before moving to the base, the family stayed at two temporary lodgings and reportedly that is when Avalon lost her favourite toy.

Read: Elephants Teach 'how To Cross Road Safely'; Watch The Adorable Video

Avalon's mother Jennifer Mulcahy was unable to find Violet despite putting a lot of effort. According to Jennifer, Avalon kept asking her about the missing toy and hoped that Santa would bring her one for Christmas. Jennifer looked for the toy online but all of it went in vain as she couldn't find one. Jennifer while talking to the media said she bought the toy from Great Wolf Lodge Anaheim, an activity centre for children in California and she contacted the store to see if they could send one to her new address in Hawaii and luckily the store agreed to ship the toy.

Read: Viral Video Of Men Playing Cards Shows Florida Traffic Woes

The toy arrived the next day and Jennifer decided to film the moment when Avalon opened the box. The footage of an excited Avalon opening the box as her mother tells her to 'go-ahead'. After Avalon tore off the plastic wrapping she found her favourite toy inside the box to which she started screaming and giggling as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Avalon held the toy close to her chest and got excited looking at Violet's new dress that the store decided to pack as a surprise for the little girl. Jennifer then asks Avalon to say something to the camera to which she replies, "I love her a lot." and ends it by requesting her mother to take the tag off.

Adorable!

Read: First 1000-bed Coronavirus Hospital Is Close To Completion, Video Shows 'Chinese Speed'

According to Jennifer, Avalon loved the original toy so much that she had to repair it with needle and thread a couple of times. Avalon would take Violet to school and after reaching she would ask her mom to buckle the toy for the ride home. Jennifer told media that when Avalon lost Violet she thought that her daughter would find another toy to latch onto but she was wrong as the three-year-old kept asking about the stuffed wolf again and again. Jennifer took to her Facebook handle to thank the store for sending her the toy overnight and also for the extra surprise in the box.

Read: Mysterious Sea Creature In TikTok Video Creeps Out Netizens, Watch