The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

US: 5-year-old Sells Cookies And Hot Cocoa To Pay Lunch Debts Of Over 100 Students

US News

A 5-year-old student, Katelynn Hardee, from Breeze Hill Elementary School helped 100 if her classmates clear off lunch debts by selling cookies and Hot Cocoa.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

A 5-year-old student from Breeze Hill Elementary School set up a stall to sell cookies and hot cocoa in order to help her fellow students to pay off their lunch debts. Katelynn's parents said that their daughter had come up with the wonderful idea after she overhead a parent talking about difficulties that they were facing in terms of paying up for an after-school program.

Heartwarming gesture

While talking to a local media outlet, Katelynn's mother said that after her daughter heard about the difficulties they were facing, she started asking her a lot of questions, adding that she tried to explain it to her 5-year-old that not everyone is fortunate in life and that people with privileges should help out the needy.

After talking to her mother, Katelynn put up a stall where she spent her time selling hot cocoa and cookies. After collecting the money, the 5-year-old paid $80 which was used to pay off the lunch debts of more than 100 students at the Breeze Hill Elementary School.

Read: Calcium Deficiency Can Be Combated Easily With These Food Items, Check It Out

Read: Royal Cuisine On Menu For MP Food Fest

Elderly couple donate 1,000 instruments

An elderly couple from New York donated nearly 1,000 instruments to the Rochester School District through the Education Foundation. Charlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel's passion to restore old instruments made every day a Christmas day for the school students. Stansel, a retired chemist and Hale, a retired doctor are nearly in their 80s and reportedly have been very active in making the instruments return to their former glory and then give them away in hundreds. The couple reportedly started buying old instruments a few years ago after Stansel took a class in how to repair instruments.

According to the headteacher of the Rochester arts department, Alison Schmitt, it was 'unbelievable' how just two humans could care so much about other people's children. Schmitt even said that the donations made by the couple made a huge difference in the lives of students who see art as a form of escape. The couple's efforts were recognised by the Rochester Education Foundation.

Read: Zomato Asks Twitter What's Craziest Things You've Done To Get Free Food, Netizens Answer

Read: This Is How Saudis Are Resisting 'throwaway' Culture Of Food Waste

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES