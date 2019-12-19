US: 5-year-old Sells Cookies And Hot Cocoa To Pay Lunch Debts Of Over 100 Students

A 5-year-old student from Breeze Hill Elementary School set up a stall to sell cookies and hot cocoa in order to help her fellow students to pay off their lunch debts. Katelynn's parents said that their daughter had come up with the wonderful idea after she overhead a parent talking about difficulties that they were facing in terms of paying up for an after-school program.

Heartwarming gesture

While talking to a local media outlet, Katelynn's mother said that after her daughter heard about the difficulties they were facing, she started asking her a lot of questions, adding that she tried to explain it to her 5-year-old that not everyone is fortunate in life and that people with privileges should help out the needy.

After talking to her mother, Katelynn put up a stall where she spent her time selling hot cocoa and cookies. After collecting the money, the 5-year-old paid $80 which was used to pay off the lunch debts of more than 100 students at the Breeze Hill Elementary School.

Elderly couple donate 1,000 instruments

An elderly couple from New York donated nearly 1,000 instruments to the Rochester School District through the Education Foundation. Charlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel's passion to restore old instruments made every day a Christmas day for the school students. Stansel, a retired chemist and Hale, a retired doctor are nearly in their 80s and reportedly have been very active in making the instruments return to their former glory and then give them away in hundreds. The couple reportedly started buying old instruments a few years ago after Stansel took a class in how to repair instruments.

According to the headteacher of the Rochester arts department, Alison Schmitt, it was 'unbelievable' how just two humans could care so much about other people's children. Schmitt even said that the donations made by the couple made a huge difference in the lives of students who see art as a form of escape. The couple's efforts were recognised by the Rochester Education Foundation.

Today's award winner spotlight is on Carlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel!



We acknowledge this lovely couple for their dedication as well as their talent in restoring a number of donated musical items at REF. Check them out at our TOAST event on October 17th.https://t.co/OPdBjco1kI pic.twitter.com/oz3k4axSNY — Rochester Education Foundation (REF) (@ref_rochester) October 3, 2018

