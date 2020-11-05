'Act Now': White House Task Force Sounds Dire Warning Amid Sharp Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Even though US President Donald Trump has reiterated that coronavirus pandemic would magically vanish, rising cases, hospitalisations and death across the nation are causing the White House task force to sound dire warnings in weekly reports released to states. While speaking to CNN, the task force said that there is a “continued increase” in cases and fatalities nationally, spreading southward from the coldest climates as the population moves indoors and cases increase exponentially.

The weekly reports said that the maps that show the rise in COVID-19 cases demonstrate the previous impact of comprehensive mitigation efforts when implemented effectively in many areas and that partial or incomplete mitigation leads to prolonged community spread, hospitalisation and increased fatalities. The report further added that those maps also show “significant deterioration” in the Sunbelt as mitigation efforts were decreased over the past five weeks.

READ: COVID-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR University To Offer Online Courses On 'vaccine Economics'

The White task force warned state and local officials that there must be clear messaging to act now. They urged the US citizens to not to gather without a mask with individual living outside of their own household. They recommended to always wear a mask in public places and stop gathering beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decreases significantly. The officials also warned of “eroding” behaviours in university towns leading to increasing cases and test positivity.

The warning by the White House task force comes after more than 5,600 coronavirus fatalities were reported over the past week, adding to more than 233,000 existing COVID-19 deaths. The United States is the worst-hit country globally and according to CDC, the country’s total COVID-19 death count has surged to over 233,729, after new deaths rose by 1,060 in the space of one day alone.

READ: US Election 2020: Americans Vote In Record Numbers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; See Pics

Fauci says US is on ‘difficult trajectory’

Even with the rapid spread of the virus, the US President has reiterated that deaths are "way down" in the country. Meanwhile, public health experts -- including the top health official on the White House’s coronavirus task force Dr Anthony Fauci -- have repeatedly warned that the US is in for a "whole lot of pain" because it is not controlling the pandemic. Last month, Fauci had said that the nation is on a "very difficult trajectory" and a large number of states are going in the "wrong direction".

US National Institute of Allergy and Heath Infectious Disease's director also noted that political division, as well as fear of economic loss, also affected how the country was currently performing. Talking about the masks becoming a symbol of a person’s political inclination, Fauci said that it has been painful to witness this divisiveness centred around a public health issue.

READ: US Election 2020: 'First Step To Beating Coronavirus Is Defeating Trump,' Says Biden

READ: Mutation In Novel Coronavirus May Have Made It More Contagious: Study

