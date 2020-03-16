Donald Trump Says Google Claims Validated, Demands Apology From US Media At Press Briefing

Donald Trump has lashed out at the US media about casting doubt on his claims made during his Friday's press briefing about Google collaborating with the US Government to create a Coronavirus testing website. US news media had earlier said that Trump's claims of Google working on the website were false. US media stressed that the company responsible for the website was Verily, which is a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet.

Statement from Verily: "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 13, 2020

However, soon Google released another statement about working closely with the US government, which was then retweeted by POTUS Trump. He also brought it up during another press briefing on March 15.

The Fake and Corrupt News never called Google. They said this was not true. Even in times such as these, they are not truthful. Watch for their apology, it won’t happen. More importantly, thank you to Google! https://t.co/AuvpbXNouW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Comments being "substantiated": Trump

During a press conference on March 15, Trump reportedly said that his earlier comments about Google had been “substantiated” and thanked the head of Google calling him a great gentleman. "As you know this is from Google, they put out a release," Trump said while holding the statement for the press present to see before flicking it to the ground.

"You guys can figure it out yourselves, and how that got out. I'm sure you'll apologize. It'll be great if we can really give the news correctly. It would be so, so wonderful." Trump then added.

Google announced on Saturday that it is planning to collaborate with the US government in developing a nationwide website which will include information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information.

“We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities. (1/6) https://t.co/eI1uXra6AB — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

“Work being done by our sister company Verily to launch a pilot website that will enable individuals to do a risk assessment and be scheduled for testing at sites in the Bay Area; (4/6) — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

#Verily honored to partner with CA governor's office, federal and local public health authorities to launch #COVID screening and testing pilot in Bay Area https://t.co/OdkFgWYcFO — Carolyn Wang (@cbwang) March 15, 2020

Trump says Google working on developing website to aid COVID-19 efforts

At his press briefing on Friday from the Rose Garden on the US Government's response to the Coronavirus pandemic when he declared a National Emergency, Trump also stated that Google was working on developing a COVID-19 related website. Trump claimed that over 1700 engineers at Google were working on developing a website that would let people determine if they should get a Coronavirus test if they display symptoms, and where they could go to get one.

