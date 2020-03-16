The Debate
Donald Trump Says Google Claims Validated, Demands Apology From US Media At Press Briefing

US News

Donald Trump has lashed out at the US media about casting doubt on his claims about Google collaborating with the US Govt on a COVID-19 related website

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has lashed out at the US media about casting doubt on his claims made during his Friday's press briefing about Google collaborating with the US Government to create a Coronavirus testing website. US news media had earlier said that Trump's claims of Google working on the website were false. US media stressed that the company responsible for the website was Verily, which is a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet. 

READ: Israel Takes Step Toward Monitoring Phones Of Virus Patients

However, soon Google released another statement about working closely with the US government, which was then retweeted by POTUS Trump. He also brought it up during another press briefing on March 15.

READ: US VP Mike Pence-led Coronavirus Task Force To Address The Press: Donald Trump

Comments being "substantiated": Trump

During a press conference on March 15, Trump reportedly said that his earlier comments about Google had been “substantiated” and thanked the head of Google calling him a great gentleman. "As you know this is from Google, they put out a release," Trump said while holding the statement for the press present to see before flicking it to the ground.

"You guys can figure it out yourselves, and how that got out. I'm sure you'll apologize. It'll be great if we can really give the news correctly. It would be so, so wonderful." Trump then added.

Google announced on Saturday that it is planning to collaborate with the US government in developing a nationwide website which will include information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information. 

READ: Australia: Brawl Breaks Out In Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

Trump says Google working on developing website to aid COVID-19 efforts

At his press briefing on Friday from the Rose Garden on the US Government's response to the Coronavirus pandemic when he declared a National Emergency, Trump also stated that Google was working on developing a COVID-19 related website. Trump claimed that over 1700 engineers at Google were working on developing a website that would let people determine if they should get a Coronavirus test if they display symptoms, and where they could go to get one.

READ: Farah Khan Proud Of Own 'foresight' With 'Coronavirus Masks In 2004', See Hilarious Post

