Amazon Removes Clothing Line With Derogatory Slogan About Kamala Harris

The giant e-commerce website Amazon has reportedly removed a clothing line from its platform that featured offensive slogan referring to Kamala Harris, who is the US Democratic Vice Presidential nominee. The t-shirts, tank tops and hoodies which reportedly had the words “Joe and the H**” written on it were on sale for between $24.99 and $42.99. However, following the complaints from several internet users, the retail giant on August 19 said that the products have been removed.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account”.

According to international media reports, the products have been removed, but the seller, ‘The Oxygen Bandit’, still seemed to be active on the site with a range of politically themed garments, including a ‘Byedon 2020’ hoodie.

Repeated personal attacks on Kamala Harris

Ever since Biden selected Harris as his running mate, the Indian-origin senator has incurred some personal attacks. The United States President Donald Trump himself has repeatedly attacked the California Senator and even called her ‘phoney’ and ‘nasty’. In the last couple of days, Trump has also spoken about a conspiracy theory that claims that Harris’ parents were not neutralised US citizens at the time of her birth, making her ineligible for the vice president role.

Moreover, the US President said he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Trump and his campaign have been critical of the senator. The president has said that he has not been blunt with the Democratic Vice-President candidate and does not see her as a threat in the upcoming presidential election.

Meanwhile, Harris addressed the false claims and reportedly said that they are a ‘distraction tactic’. While speaking to a media outlet, the US Senator said that they are going to engage in lies, they are going to engage in deception, they are going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people.

(With ANI inputs; Image: AP)

