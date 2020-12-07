Anthony Fauci's Plea To Wear Masks Features In The List Of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s plea for people to “wear a mask” inorder to curb the spread of the virus has now featured at the top on Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. The list is considered to be an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations” which was first published in 2006. According to the reports by AP, the list is assembled by Fred Shapiro, who is an associate director at the library.

2020's most notable quotes

Fauci’s words are followed by the last words of George Floyd- “I can’t breathe”. He used these words while making a plea to police officers who were holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner. On the third position are the words used by President Donald Trump- “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear”.

It was during the month of July when Anthony Fauci said that state and local leaders should be as forceful as they could in coercing people to wear face masks. His remarks came as top health officials have repeatedly said that masking was essential to prevent further spread of the pandemic. After this, many states in the United States mandated the use of mask. 16 out of 50 total states, including Texas, Ohio, New York, New Jersey and Georgia amongst others, mandated the use of face coverings.

Recently, Fauci warned the Americans to limit their guest list this Thanksgiving and holiday season in view of an alarming projection of caseload and deaths due to the novel coronavirus. In a televised interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Fauci made a ‘final plea’ asking people to remain indoors and keeping gatherings as small as possible. “Make a sacrifice now to save lives and disease,” head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases said in a live-streamed address.

(Image Credits: AP)