Arturo Di Modica, Sculptor Of Wall Street Bronze Bull Sculpture, Dies Aged 80

Arturo Di Modica, the man who sculpted the 'charging bull' in New York has died at the age of 80 in his hometown of Vittoria in Italy. The celebrated artist had been ill for some time and finally succumbed to bad health late on Friday, February 19. It was in 1989, that the artist had installed the bronze statue in the New York's Financial District and since then it had become a symbol of American economic resilience.

The sculptor had first arrived in New York in1973 and went on living there for 40 years. During his stay, opened an art studio in the city’s opulent SoHo neighbourhood. It was on a chilly night on December 16, 1989, that the Italian sculpture, without permission, installed his creation-the bronze bull-in the Financial District. According to the Associated Press, the artist had spent $350,000 of his money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that later became one of the most visited destinations in the country.

Image: AP

Read: 'Faced Unfair Treatment': New York Sues Amazon For 'failing To Protect Workers' Amid COVID

Read: Ron Kim Says New York Gov. Cuomo's Comments 'terrified' His Family

'lightening fast mission'

Speaking about the statute to Rome Daily earlier this month, Di Modica stressed that he conceived the bull sculpture as a “joke, a provocation. Instead, it became a cursedly serious thing". Elaborating further, he detailed how he along with some 40 friends, a crane and a truck carried out a lightning-fast mission to plant the statue near Bowling Green Park, without official authorization. He also revealed that the whole “operation” lasted only five minutes as the police made rounds on Wall Street every 7-8 minutes.

Image: AP

At the time of his death, he was working on prototypes for a twin horse sculpture he planned to make for the Sicilian town. It was envisioned as a 132-foot-high work to be erected on the banks of a river. Vittoria has now declared a February 22, when his funeral would be held, as the official day of mourning.

Read: Kamala Harris' Step-daughter Ella Emhoff Debuts At New York Fashion Week Runway

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is 'grateful' As 'Unfinished' Enters The New York Times Best Sellers