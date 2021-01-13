As Biden's Inauguration Nears, US Lawmaker Warns Pro-Trump Supporters 'plot' Capitol Seige

A Congress member has alerted that thousands of armed pro-Donald Trump supporters are plotting to surround the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony, just a week after the United States Capitol siege.

'About 4,000 armed 'patriots' to surround the Capitol'

Conor Lamb, a Democrat and a lawyer, told a news network that pro-Trump protestors were talking about 4,000 armed 'patriots' surrounding the Capitol and preventing any Democrat from going in.

He was quoted saying, "They have published rules of engagement, meaning when you shoot and when you don't. So this is an organized group that has a plan. They are committed to doing what they're doing because I think in their minds, you know, they are patriots and they're talking about 1776 and so this is now a contest of wills. We are not negotiating with or reasoning with these people. They have to be prosecuted. They have to be stopped. And unfortunately, that includes the President, which is why he needs to be impeached and removed from office."

The U.S. Capitol storming last week by Trump’s supporters has raised concerns about the potential for more violence. The FBI has warned against armed protests at all 50 statehouses and in Washington ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

However, Trump has blamed his Democratic congressional foes for "tremendous anger" in the country and last week's attack on the Capitol. Trump took no responsibility for the attack, but said he wanted "no violence". He also defended his earlier remarks to a pro-Trump protesting crowd at a rally last week by calling it "totally appropriate".

The Democrat-controlled US Congress has introduced formal articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection", with respect to the US Capitol riots, the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to vote on the articles by Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

