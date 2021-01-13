Trump Slams Impeachment Process, Blames Democratic Rivals For US Capitol Violence

US President Donald Trump has blamed his Democratic congressional foes for "tremendous anger" in the country and last week's attack on the Capitol. Trump took no responsibility for the attack but said he wanted "no violence". He also defended his earlier remarks to a pro-Trump protesting crowd at a rally last week by calling it "totally appropriate".

According to AP reports, when asked about impeachment, Trump said that it is a "really terrible thing that they’re doing". He added, "To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence." He made the remark as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico.

Impeachment articles introduced

The Democrat-controlled US Congress has introduced formal articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection", with respect to the US Capitol riots, the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to vote on the articles by Wednesday.

Hoyer is also reported to have moved a bill seeking Trump's ouster through the 25th Amendment- which can be invoked by US Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members but was blocked by the House Republicans. Speaker Pelosi has sought Pence's response within 24 hours, once the bill is re-introduced on the floor.

Capitol Siege

Last week, thousands of Trump supporters swarmed violently inside the US Capitol building while Congress had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers "traitors" for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes later, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

After this, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

